24/09/2020 13:48

News

Investigation into $30K embezzlement case against Moscow lawmaker completed

Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow City Duma, Investigative Committee, Oleg Sheremetyev, Russia, Moscow
09:57 24/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – Investigators have completed probe into the Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev charged with embezzling over 2 million rubles (about $30,000) of budget funds, the Investigative Committee’s press service has reported.

According to the statement, investigators have gathered evidence of Sheremetyev’s guilt including videorecords from speed cameras. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors for the indictment approval. Then it will be sent to court for hearing.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.


