Moscow City Duma lawmaker denies guilt in $30K embezzlement case

© duma.mos.ru

12:55 21/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 21 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev on Friday pleaded not guilty to embezzlement of more than 2 million rubles (about $30,000) of budget funds, RAPSI reported from the Presnensky Disrtict Court.

Embezzlement charges were earlier brought against the Moscow lawmaker. Investigators seek house arrest for the defendant until October 18.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.



