21/08/2020 15:02

News

Moscow lawmaker put under house arrest for two months as part of $30K embezzlement case

Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow City Duma, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Oleg Sheremetyev, Moscow, Russia
13:56 21/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 21 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court on Friday ordered the Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev accused of embezzlement of more than 2 million rubles (about $30,000) of budget funds to be placed under house arrest until October 18, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The court dismissed the defense motion to release him on travel restrictions or under personal guarantee of several Moscow City Duma and municipal lawmakers.

Embezzlement charges were earlier brought against the Moscow lawmaker. The defendant denied his guilt.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.


