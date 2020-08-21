Investigators seek house arrest for Moscow City Duma lawmaker in $30K embezzlement case

11:57 21/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 21 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a petition to put the Moscow City Duma lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev under house arrest until October 18 as part of a case over embezzlement of more than 2 million rubles (about $30,000) of budget funds, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Presnensky Disrtict Court.

Embezzlement charges have been already brought against the Moscow lawmaker.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.



