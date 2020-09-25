Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/09/2020 20:51

News

Print this

Prosecutors seek for liquidation of religious organization Church of Last Testament

Context
Tags: Ban, Religion, The Prosecutor General's Office, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
16:16 25/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 25 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court demanding liquidation of the Church of Last Testament religious organization, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Prosecutors insist that the Church of Last Testament threatens the interests of society and state, attacks human personality, rights and freedoms and implicates damage to morality and health of people. 

On Wednesday, three alleged leaders of the organization were put in detention for two months. Sergey Torop, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov are charged with creating a religious organization fraught with violence against citizens and infliction of harm to health of two or more people.

According to the investigation, in 1991 through September 22, 2020, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov ran a religious community in the Krasnoyarsk Krai called The Church of Last Testament. Torop styled himself the Son of God Christ under the name of Vissarion.

Investigators believe the suspects raised the money of citizens for monetization purposes and used psychological violence against them that resulted in the infliction of serious health harm to some of the organization’s adepts.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors seek for liquidation of religious organization Church of Last Testament

16:16 25/09/2020 Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court demanding liquidation of the Church of Last Testament religious organization.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Probe into two men accused of Nazi photo publishing on Immortal Regiment site complete

14:42 25/09/2020 Investigators have completed probe into two Russian men over publishing photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement.

Guard firm’s license recall over kindergarten murder confirmed in cassation

15:34 25/09/2020 Private security firm Svyatogor whose employee had let a kid murder enter a kindergarten in Naryan-Mar, a town in the Nenets Autonomous Area, lost a cassation appeal against revocation of its license.

Prosecutors seek for liquidation of religious organization Church of Last Testament

16:16 25/09/2020 Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court demanding liquidation of the Church of Last Testament religious organization.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100