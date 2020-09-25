Prosecutors seek for liquidation of religious organization Church of Last Testament

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:16 25/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 25 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court demanding liquidation of the Church of Last Testament religious organization, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Prosecutors insist that the Church of Last Testament threatens the interests of society and state, attacks human personality, rights and freedoms and implicates damage to morality and health of people.

On Wednesday, three alleged leaders of the organization were put in detention for two months. Sergey Torop, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov are charged with creating a religious organization fraught with violence against citizens and infliction of harm to health of two or more people.

According to the investigation, in 1991 through September 22, 2020, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov ran a religious community in the Krasnoyarsk Krai called The Church of Last Testament. Torop styled himself the Son of God Christ under the name of Vissarion.

Investigators believe the suspects raised the money of citizens for monetization purposes and used psychological violence against them that resulted in the infliction of serious health harm to some of the organization’s adepts.