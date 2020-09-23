Alleged sect leaders detained for two months by Siberian court

© Facebook, Sergey Torop (Vissarion)

15:24 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – The Central District Court of Novosibirsk, a city in Russia’s Siberia, has placed three alleged religious sect leaders in detention for two months, according to information on the court’s website.

Sergey Torop, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov are charged with creating a religious organization fraught with violence against citizens and infliction of harm to health of two or more people.

According to the investigation, in 1991 through September 22, 2020, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov ran a religious community in the Krasnoyarsk Krai called The Church of Last Testament. Torop styled himself the Son of God Christ under the name of Vissarion.

Investigators believe the suspects raised the money of citizens for monetization purposes and used psychological violence against them that resulted in the infliction of serious health harm to some of the organization’s adepts.



