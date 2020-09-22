Alleged leaders of religious sect arrested in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region

© AGN Moskva

12:29 22/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) – Three alleged religious sect leaders have been arrested in the Krasnoyarsk Krai, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

Investigators plan to charge Sergey Torop, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov with creating a religious organization fraught with violence against citizens and infliction of harm to health of two or more people and will seek detention for them, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in 1991 through September 22, 2020, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov ran a religious community called The Church of Last Testament. Torop styled himself the Son of God Christ under the name of Vissarion.

Investigators believe the suspects raised the money of citizens for monetization purposes and used psychological violence against them that resulted in the infliction of serious health harm to some of the organization’s adepts.