Arrest in absentia of woman over repeated Constitution amendments voting vacated

18:08 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has overturned arrest in absentia of citizen of Russia and Israel Yulia Ilyinskaya, who had allegedly three times voted on the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, lawyer Leonid Solovyev has told RAPSI.

The matter has been sent back to a lower court for review.

According to investigators, she received two ballots at a voting station in Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Haifa. And then she voted online, the statement reads.

The case was launched over illegal receipt of a ballot for the All-Russian voting.