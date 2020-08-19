Russian Central Election Commission reveals 35 repeated Constitution changes vote attempts

14:19 19/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – A working group of the Central Election Commission has revealed 35 attempts of the repeated voting on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution, according to the Commission’s member Anton Lopatin.

Over 23,000 voters have been checked in total, he has stated.

By today, 13 people have been brought to administrative liability and fined 30,000 rubles (over $400) each; others are under offense proceedings, Lopatin has added.

June 25 through July 1, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution was held in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.

Several cases when people attempted to vote twice or more were revealed. In late July, Russian investigators opened probe into citizen of Russia and Israel Yulia Ilyinskaya, who had allegedly three times voted on the amendments to the Constitution. According to investigators, she received two ballots at a voting station in Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Haifa. And then she voted online, the statement reads.



