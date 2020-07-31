Probe launched into Russian woman over repeated Constitution amendments voting

16:42 30/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Investigation was opened against citizen of Russia and Israel Yulia Ilyinskaya, who had allegedly three times voted on the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to investigators, she received two ballots at a voting station in Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Haifa. And then she voted online, the statement reads.

The case was launched over illegal receipt of a ballot for the All-Russian voting.

Currently, Russian law enforcement officers establish the woman’s location.