11/09/2020 17:01

Russian Interior Ministry to ask Germany for permit to Navalny investigative actions

Tags: Investigation, Interior Ministry, Alexey Navalny, Germany, Russia
16:33 11/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 11 (RAPSI) – Investigators of Russia’s Interior Ministry will ask their German colleagues for the admission to investigative activities related to an incident with Alexey Navalny, the press service of the Siberian Federal District’ transport police reported Friday.

Russian police continue a preinvestigative check over the incident. Investigators have questioned 5 out of 6 person accompanying Navalny in his trip. However, one more person residing in the UK Marina Pevchikh avoided interrogation, according to the statement. Law enforcement try to establish her location.

On September 4, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow found no act of omission of Russia’s Investigative Committee failing to open a criminal case over an incident involving Alexey Navalny. Lawyers for Navalny’s foundation claimed it had been a while since they had notified investigators of the incident. 

Lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi has filed an application over attempted murder of the blogger. The application was forwarded to the Siberian Federal District’ transport police.

In late August, investigators of the Siberian Federal District’ transport police started a pre-investigation check over hospitalization of Navalny in Omsk on August 20. As part of the probe, the police searched a hotel room where Navalny stayed and examined objects and sites on his route. Over 100 items which may be evidence were seized; video records were analyzed. More than 20 criminal examinations are conducted including medical forensic, biological and physical and chemical evaluations. By today, no potent or narcotic substances were found, the police statement reads.

On August 20, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in the blogger’s body.

 

