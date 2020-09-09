Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/09/2020 16:33

Moscow court puts stay on blogger’s $3K copyright abuse claim against Navalny

Tags: Copyright, Moscow's Lyublinsky District Court, Alexey Navalny, Moscow, Russia
13:17 09/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 9 (RAPSI) - The Lyublinsky District Court of Moscow has suspended a 230,000-ruble ($3,300) claim filed by blogger Alexey Zhirukhin against Alexey Navalny over allegedly illegal photo use, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press service.

The court has put a stay on the proceedings because of Navalny’s decease. On August 20, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard but urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in the blogger’s body.

The plaintiff demands 180,000 rubles for violation of his exclusive rights and 50,000 rubles for moral harm.

A reason for the claim is a photo of the town Khiva in Uzbekistan posted in a video on YouTube.

