04/08/2020 12:47

Moscow court to proceed with blogger’s $3K copyright abuse claim against Navalny in fall

Tags: Copyright, Violation, Moscow's Lyublinsky District Court, Alexey Navalny, Russia
11:36 04/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) – The Lyublinsky District Court of Moscow has scheduled a 230,000-ruble ($3,300) claim filed by blogger Alexey Zhirukhin against Alexey Navalny over allegedly illegal use of a photo for September 8, according to the court’s press service.

The plaintiff demands 180,000 rubles for violation of his exclusive rights and 50,000 rubles for moral harm.

A reason for the claim is a photo of the town Khiva in Uzbekistan posted in a video on YouTube.

