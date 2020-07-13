Blogger demands $3,300 from Navalny for photo use

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:50 13/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 13 (RAPSI) – Blogger Alexey Zhirukhin has filed a 230,000-ruble ($3,300) claim against Alexey Navalny over allegedly illegal use of a photo, RAPSI has been told in the Lyublinsky District Court of Moscow.

The plaintiff demands 180,000 rubles for violation of his exclusive rights and 50,000 rubles for moral harm. A reason for the claim is a photo of the town Khiva in Uzbekistan posted in a video on YouTube.

The court interview on the suit is set for August 3.



