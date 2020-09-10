Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Appeal over investigators’ actions as to incident with Navalny set for late September

Tags: Moscow City Court, Alexey Navalny, Russia
17:46 10/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 10 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal filed by lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi against a lower court’s ruling over alleged inaction of investigator as to incident with Alexey Navalny on September 28, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

On September 4, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow found no act of omission of Russia’s Investigative Committee failing to open a criminal case over an incident involving Alexey Navalny. Lawyers for Navalny’s foundation claimed it had been a while since they had notified investigators of the incident. 

Lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi has filed an application over attempted murder of the blogger. The application was forwarded to the Siberian Federal District’ transport police.

In late August, investigators of the Siberian Federal District’ transport police started a pre-investigation check over hospitalization of Navalny in Omsk on August 20. As part of the probe, the police searched a hotel room where Navalny stayed and examined objects and sites on his route. Over 100 items which may be evidence were seized; video records were analyzed. More than 20 criminal examinations are conducted including medical forensic, biological and physical and chemical evaluations. By today, no potent or narcotic substances were found, the police statement reads.

On August 20, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in the blogger’s body.


