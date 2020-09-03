Sentencing of Russian actor Efremov in fatal crash case set for September 8

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

16:58 03/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 3 (RAPSI) – Sentencing of Russian actor Mikhail Efremov charged with deadly road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol on Thursday was scheduled for September 8, a RAPSI correspondent reported from the Presnensky District Court of Moscow.

Earlier on Thursday, a prosecutor demanded an 11-year imprisonment for Efremov and driving ban for 3 years.

On Thursday, the court began hearing the parties’ arguments. Before the beginning Efremov made a plea of guilty. Earlier, he refused to admit his guilt and said he remembered nothing.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.