02/09/2020 02:14

News

Moscow court finishes examination of evidence in actor Efremov’s case

Context
Tags: Car crash, Alcohol, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Mikhail Efremov, Moscow, Russia
16:56 01/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 1 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court finished examination of evidence in a fatal crash case against actor Mikhail Efremov on Tuesday, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

On September 3, the court will hear arguments of parties in the case.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

