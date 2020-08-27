Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/08/2020 05:12

News

Print this

Key defense witness in actor Efremov case to testify in court on August 31 – lawyer

Context
Tags: Alcohol, road traffic accident, Questioning, Witness, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Mikhail Efremov, Elman Pashayev, Russia
18:02 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – Andrey Gayev, the key defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who believes that the defendant has not driven his Jeep, will testify in Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on August 31, attorney Elman Pashayev has told RAPSI.

Law enforcement bodies search for Gayev everywhere and promise a 100,000-ruble award for information about him, Pashayev said on Wednesday. However, the witness is securely hidden and will be questioned through videolink, the defense lawyer added.

The lawyer also complained that another defense witness who had been earlier questioned was also under pressure in order the man changed his testimony.

n the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Key defense witness in actor Efremov case to testify in court on August 31 – lawyer

18:02 26/08/2020 Andrey Gayev, the key defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who believes that the defendant has not driven his Jeep, will testify in Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on August 31.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Eurasian Economic Union treaty on trademarks submitted to State Duma for ratification

14:14 26/08/2020 Russia’s Government has submitted to the State Duma the treaty on trademarks, service marks, and protected designations of origin made by members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for ratification.

Over 1 mln attempts to carry arms and armaments at courts recorded in 3 years – bailiffs

14:38 26/08/2020 In the last 3 years officers of the Federal Bailiff Service have reveled 1.3 million attempts to carry prohibited items, including arms and armaments, at court buildings, according to the Service’s head Dmitry Aristov.

Russia’s authorities seize hair of students Norwegian scientist tried to transport abroad

16:40 26/08/2020 Russia’s authorities have seized hair of 76 female students Norwegian scientist Yngvar Thomassen attempted to transport abroad for carrying out an analysis thereof in Scotland.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100