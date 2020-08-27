Key defense witness in actor Efremov case to testify in court on August 31 – lawyer

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:02 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – Andrey Gayev, the key defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who believes that the defendant has not driven his Jeep, will testify in Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on August 31, attorney Elman Pashayev has told RAPSI.

Law enforcement bodies search for Gayev everywhere and promise a 100,000-ruble award for information about him, Pashayev said on Wednesday. However, the witness is securely hidden and will be questioned through videolink, the defense lawyer added.

The lawyer also complained that another defense witness who had been earlier questioned was also under pressure in order the man changed his testimony.

n the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest; the measure is still in force. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.



