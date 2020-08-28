Radio fined $4K for fake about hospital equipment deficiency during pandemic

© flickr.com/ Quinn Dombrowski

15:24 28/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 28 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court of Moscow’s Tverskoy district on Friday fined Radio Svoboda (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for fake information on the equipment deficiency in St. Petersburg hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court’ press service told RAPSI.

The broadcaster was found guilty of distribution of knowingly false socially significant information masquerading as hard facts.

The media was fined for a publication reading that there is deficiency of lung ventilators and alleged discontinuation of the ventilation of serious coronavirus-infected patients. Earlier, the article was banned in Russia and blocked upon a request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.