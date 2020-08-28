Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/08/2020 20:02

News

Print this

Radio fined $4K for fake about hospital equipment deficiency during pandemic

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Information, fake news, Mass media, Healthcare, Fine, St. Petersburg, Russia, Moscow
15:24 28/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 28 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court of Moscow’s Tverskoy district on Friday fined Radio Svoboda (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for fake information on the equipment deficiency in St. Petersburg hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court’ press service told RAPSI.

The broadcaster was found guilty of distribution of knowingly false socially significant information masquerading as hard facts.

The media was fined for a publication reading that there is deficiency of lung ventilators and alleged discontinuation of the ventilation of serious coronavirus-infected patients. Earlier, the article was banned in Russia and blocked upon a request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Radio fined $4K for fake about hospital equipment deficiency during pandemic

15:24 28/08/2020 A magistrate court of Moscow’s Tverskoy district on Friday fined Radio Svoboda (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for fake information on the equipment deficiency in St. Petersburg hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian antimonopoly watchdog orders Apple to rectify detected violations by November 30

17:43 28/08/2020 The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) has issued to Apple a notice of violation obliging the corporation to ensure competitive environment for developers of mobile applications.

Russia’s human rights body to monitor September elections

16:05 28/08/2020 The Presidential Council for Human Rights will monitor elections in September.

Radio fined $4K for fake about hospital equipment deficiency during pandemic

15:24 28/08/2020 A magistrate court of Moscow’s Tverskoy district on Friday fined Radio Svoboda (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for fake information on the equipment deficiency in St. Petersburg hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100