Admin of Telegram channel to stand porno peddling trial in Russia’s Vologda

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:02 10/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 10 (RAPSI) – The Vologda City Court will hear a public porno peddling case against the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel’s admin Igor Khudyakov, attorney Maxim Pashkov has told RAPSI.

According to the lawyer, expiry of the statute of limitations was only 27 days away.

In July, Khudyakov was released from detention because an investigator of major crimes took such a decision due to the charges mitigation.

Khudyakov was placed in detention in late May. He was arrested on April 23 in Volgograd and charged with illicit production and distribution of materials with sexual content by a group of people.

According to Pashkov, the case was opened over publication of sex photos of a VKontakte female user in a closed chat. Searches were conducted in his premises, after which Moscow police reported a new criminal case over porno peddling against Vladimir Vorontsov, the creator of the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel.