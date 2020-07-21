Admin of Telegram channel to be released from detention

16:22 20/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 20 (RAPSI) – Investigators would overturn detention of the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel’s admin Igor Khudyakov in a porno peddling case, lawyer Maxim Pashkov told RAPSI on Monday.

An investigator of major crimes took such a decision because of the charges volume change, the attorney said. Khudyakov is to be released from detention in 1-2 days, according to the attorney.

Khudyakov was placed in detention in late May. He was arrested on April 23 in Volgograd and charged with illicit production and distribution of materials with sexual content by a group of people.

According to Pashkov, the case was opened over publication of sex photos of a VKontakte female user in a closed chat. Searches were conducted in his premises, after which Moscow police reported a new criminal case over porno peddling against Vladimir Vorontsov, the creator of the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel. Khudyakov pleads not guilty.

Vorontsov was arrested in Moscow on suspicion of extorting 300,000 rubles ($4,000) from a former Interior Ministry employee in May. Later, he was put in detention.

According to the police, the arrested has demanded the money for non-distribution of personal photos, a source has said. From 2012 to 2017, the victim served in Moscow police. In October 2017, the suspect called him and demanded 300,000 rubles threatening to publicly share his personal photos, the statement reads. The victim refused and his photos were published in the Telegram channel.



