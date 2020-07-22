Admin of Telegram channel pleads guilty to porno peddling

13:27 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – The Police Ombudsman Telegram channel’s admin Igor Khudyakov has pleaded guilty to public porno peddling, attorney Maxim Pashkov has told RAPSI.

Earlier, Khudyakov was released from detention because an investigator of major crimes took such a decision due to the charges mitigation.

Khudyakov was placed in detention in late May. He was arrested on April 23 in Volgograd and charged with illicit production and distribution of materials with sexual content by a group of people.

According to Pashkov, the case was opened over publication of sex photos of a VKontakte female user in a closed chat. Searches were conducted in his premises, after which Moscow police reported a new criminal case over porno peddling against Vladimir Vorontsov, the creator of the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel.



