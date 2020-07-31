Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
31/07/2020 02:55

News

Print this

House arrest of actor Efremov charged with fatal road accident extended for 6 months

Context
Tags: road traffic accident, Alcohol, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Mikhail Efremov, Moscow, Russia
18:09 30/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Thursday extended house arrest of famous actor Mikhail Efremov in a case over deadly road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol until January 22, 2021, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Review of the case on the merits will begin on August 5.

On Wednesday, lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky told RAPSI that relatives of driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in the accident, prepared civil lawsuits against the defendant, as the defendant had proposed no compensation for moral harm.

Efremov’s defense lawyer in turn said on Thursday that his client did not plead guilty.

The case is to be heard by Judge Elena Abramova, who earlier delivered sentences against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev  and ex-police Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

 


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

House arrest of actor Efremov charged with fatal road accident extended for 6 months

18:09 30/07/2020 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Thursday extended house arrest of famous actor Mikhail Efremov in a case over deadly road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol until January 22, 2021.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Former police officers receive prison terms for criminal case fabrication

16:27 30/07/2020 A court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod has sentenced five ex-policemen of the Republic of Tatarstan to prison terms ranging from 5 to 12 years for initiation of illegal prosecution of four persons with the use of force against them.

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges creation of institute of jurors on family matters

17:32 30/07/2020 The institute of jurors on family matters needs to be introduced as an additional mechanism protecting rights of parents in cases their children have to be removed by social workers.

Probe launched into Russian woman over repeated Constitution amendments voting

16:42 30/07/2020 Investigation was opened against citizen of Russia and Israel Yulia Ilyinskaya, who had allegedly three times voted on the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100