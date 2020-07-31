House arrest of actor Efremov charged with fatal road accident extended for 6 months

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

18:09 30/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Thursday extended house arrest of famous actor Mikhail Efremov in a case over deadly road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol until January 22, 2021, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Review of the case on the merits will begin on August 5.

On Wednesday, lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky told RAPSI that relatives of driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in the accident, prepared civil lawsuits against the defendant, as the defendant had proposed no compensation for moral harm.

Efremov’s defense lawyer in turn said on Thursday that his client did not plead guilty.

The case is to be heard by Judge Elena Abramova, who earlier delivered sentences against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev and ex-police Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.



