Actor Efremov traffic accident hearing adjourned because of attorney’s default

11:50 29/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) - The Presnensky District Court of Moscow on Wednesday postponed a preliminary hearing of a case against Russian actor Mikhail Efremov charged with fatal road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol because of his lawyer’s default of appearance, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The next hearing is set for July 30.

The case it to be heard by Judge Elena Abramova, who has earlier delivered sentences against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev and ex-police Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.



