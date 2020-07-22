Рейтинг@Mail.ru
22/07/2020 15:49

Fatal crash case against famous Russian actor Efremov reaches court

12:11 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court has registered a case against famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov accused of committing a fatal road traffic accident in a drunken state, according to a spokesperson of the court.

The trial start date has not been scheduled yet, according to the court representative.

Prosecutors earlier approved indictment against the defendant.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with commiting a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if conficted. 

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

