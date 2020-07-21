Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/07/2020 07:36

News

Print this

Prosecutor to take fatal road accident case against actor Efremov to Moscow court

Context
Tags: Alcohol, road traffic accident, Prosecutor's office, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
18:01 20/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 20 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court will consider a fatal road traffic accident case against Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reports Monday.

Indictment against the defendant is approved, the statement reads.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with commiting a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if conficted. 

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutor to take fatal road accident case against actor Efremov to Moscow court

18:01 20/07/2020 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court will consider a fatal road traffic accident case against Russian actor Mikhail Efremov.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s PM dismisses Deputy Minister of Science detained on fraud allegations

14:05 20/07/2020 Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has relieved Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Marina Lukashevich detained in a fraud case of her post.

Seven foreign NGOs declared undesirable in Russia over Chinese religious doctrine

15:17 20/07/2020 Seven foreign organizations supporting the followers of Chinese religious doctrine Falun Gong or Falun Dafa have been declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Admin of Telegram channel to be released from detention

16:22 20/07/2020 Investigators will overturn detention of the Police Ombudsman Telegram channel’s admin Igor Khudyakov in a porno peddling case.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100