Prosecutor to take fatal road accident case against actor Efremov to Moscow court

18:01 20/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 20 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court will consider a fatal road traffic accident case against Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reports Monday.

Indictment against the defendant is approved, the statement reads.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with commiting a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if conficted.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.