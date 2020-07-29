Рейтинг@Mail.ru
29/07/2020 15:39

Victims in fatal road accident case prepare civil claims against actor Efremov

Tags: road traffic accident, Alcohol, Compensation, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
12:16 29/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – Relatives of driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in a traffic road accident involving actor Mikhail Efremov, prepared civil lawsuits against the defendant, their lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky told RAPSI on Wednesday.

The claim amount was not disclosed.

According to another lawyer of one of the victims in the case Tatiana Golovkina, the actor has not proposed material compensation yet.

On Monday, the Presnensky District Court of Moscow postponed the preliminary hearing until July 30 because of the default of the actor’s defense.

The case it to be heard by Judge Elena Abramova, who has earlier delivered sentences against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev  and ex-police Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko.

On the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

On June 9, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ordered Efremov to be put under house arrest until August 9. In particular, he was banned from communicating with other case parties, using mobile phone and Internet.

The famous actor stands charged with committing a traffic offense in a drunken state that led to a victim’s death. He could face from 5 to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

 

Victims in fatal road accident case prepare civil claims against actor Efremov

