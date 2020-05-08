Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/05/2020 08:19

News

Print this

Two men jointly fined about $700 for barbeque in central St. Petersburg

Context
Tags: Lockdown, coronavirus, Fine, The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Russia
16:19 07/05/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, May 7 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Two men Alexey Ushakov and Dalgat Radzhi have been fined 25,000 rubles (about $340) each for barbeque in the Sennaya Square (Sennaya Ploshchad) in central St. Petersburg, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts has told RAPSI.

The men pleaded guilty and apologized to police officers, the statement reads.

However, the Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg reclassified the charges from minor hooliganism to violating the high alert regime introduced over the spread of coronavirus and gave the violators almost a maximum fine.

Minor hooliganism is punishable by fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 rubles; breaching of the high alert mode is punished with fines from 1,000 to 30,000 rubles.

According to case papers, the offenders grilled shashlik and made video to publish on the Internet. Later, they explained in their blog that they did not grill the meat in the square but came there with the cooked shashlik. However, the video showed smoke from the wood-fired grill (mangal).

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Two men jointly fined about $700 for barbeque in central St. Petersburg

16:19 07/05/2020 Two men Alexey Ushakov and Dalgat Radzhi have been fined 25,000 rubles (about $340) each for barbeque in the Sennaya Square (Sennaya Ploshchad) in central St. Petersburg.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow residents to be obliged to wear masks and gloves in public places

14:30 07/05/2020 Wear of masks and gloves in transport and other public places will be obligatory in Mocow starting May 12, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on Thursday.

Two men jointly fined about $700 for barbeque in central St. Petersburg

16:19 07/05/2020 Two men Alexey Ushakov and Dalgat Radzhi have been fined 25,000 rubles (about $340) each for barbeque in the Sennaya Square (Sennaya Ploshchad) in central St. Petersburg.

Founder of Police Ombudsman public page suspected of $4k extortion

13:54 07/05/2020 Creator of the Telegram channel called Police Ombudsman Vladimir Vorontsov has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of extorting 300,000 rubles ($4,000) from a former Interior Ministry employee.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100