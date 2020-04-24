Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/04/2020 11:51

News

Print this

Kemerovo Region resident repeatedly fined for breaching quarantine

Context
Tags: Violation, coronavirus, Quarantine, Fine, Kemerovo region, Russia
10:55 24/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 24 (RAPSI) – A court in the Kemerovo Region has twice fined a local resident 15,000 rubles for violating the obligatory quarantine, a representative of the court Alexey Bushuyev has told RAPSI.

An official from the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has issued the citizen an instruction prohibiting him from leaving home, visiting public places, shops, pharmacies, using public transport and communicating to other people for 14 days after his return from Moscow.

Ignoring the ban, the man has repeatedly left home. According to the administrative defendant, he has gone to buy cigarettes.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Kemerovo Region resident repeatedly fined for breaching quarantine

10:55 24/04/2020 A court in the Kemerovo Region has twice fined a local resident 15,000 rubles for violating the obligatory quarantine.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Kemerovo Region resident repeatedly fined for breaching quarantine

10:55 24/04/2020 A court in the Kemerovo Region has twice fined a local resident 15,000 rubles for violating the obligatory quarantine.

Prosecutors demand probe into fake news about harvesting of COVID-19 patients’ organs

12:38 23/04/2020 Investigators are to consider if a criminal case needs to be launched over a YouTube video publication falsely alleging that organs are harvested from coronavirus patients for sale.

Russian rights advocates push for more releases on parole during pandemic

14:34 23/04/2020 Members of the Presidential Council for Human Rights plan to turn to the Supreme Court of Russia with the request to recommend courts to extend the practice of releases on parole during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100