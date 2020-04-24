Kemerovo Region resident repeatedly fined for breaching quarantine

10:55 24/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 24 (RAPSI) – A court in the Kemerovo Region has twice fined a local resident 15,000 rubles for violating the obligatory quarantine, a representative of the court Alexey Bushuyev has told RAPSI.

An official from the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has issued the citizen an instruction prohibiting him from leaving home, visiting public places, shops, pharmacies, using public transport and communicating to other people for 14 days after his return from Moscow.

Ignoring the ban, the man has repeatedly left home. According to the administrative defendant, he has gone to buy cigarettes.