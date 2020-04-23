Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian prosecutors seek to block fake ethnic grounds coronavirus video

Tags: coronavirus, fake news, Internet, YouTube, VKontakte, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
17:35 23/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have asked Russian communications agency Roskomnadzor to block video containing false information on the coronavirus infection on ethnic grounds, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The disputed video says that only people of certain ethnic origin can be infected with the novel coronavirus decease.

It is published on YouTube and VKontakte platforms, the statement reads.


Top news

Russia’s Cabinet proposes prohibit banks block clients’ accounts without explanation

16:59 23/04/2020 Russia’s government has developed a bill seeking to prohibit banks to decline their clients requests for bank operations or to block their accounts without giving a reason of such refusals, the respective amendments are to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Prosecutors demand probe into fake news about harvesting of COVID-19 patients’ organs

12:38 23/04/2020 Investigators are to consider if a criminal case needs to be launched over a YouTube video publication falsely alleging that organs are harvested from coronavirus patients for sale.

Russian rights advocates push for more releases on parole during pandemic

14:34 23/04/2020 Members of the Presidential Council for Human Rights plan to turn to the Supreme Court of Russia with the request to recommend courts to extend the practice of releases on parole during the coronavirus pandemic.

