Russian prosecutors seek to block fake ethnic grounds coronavirus video

© pixabay.com

17:35 23/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have asked Russian communications agency Roskomnadzor to block video containing false information on the coronavirus infection on ethnic grounds, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The disputed video says that only people of certain ethnic origin can be infected with the novel coronavirus decease.

It is published on YouTube and VKontakte platforms, the statement reads.



