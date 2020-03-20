Russian Higher Judges' Qualifications Board considers holding of videolink hearings

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:02 20/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 20 (RAPSI) – The Higher Judges' Qualifications Board of the Russian Federation is considering a possibility of holding hearings via videoconferencing because of the coronavirus infection, the Board’s website informs Friday.

The Board states that the candidates’ applications, complaints against rulings of the regional qualifications boards of judges may be considered in such a way.

The Higher Judges' Qualifications Board points that a decision on video hearing is to be taken upon a motion of persons involved in the matter consideration or on the Board’s own initiative.