Probe opened into attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:50 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – Investigation has been launched after the recent attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine, according to a statement of the Russian Investigative Committee.

On March 14, a group of radicals crying anti-Russian claims attacked the building of the Russian embassy in Kiev. They shot the diplomatic building by pyrotechnic products and desecrated the Russian flag.

A criminal case has been opened over an assault on individuals or institutions under the international protection, and desecration of the national flag of the Russian Federation, the statement reads.