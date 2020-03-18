Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/03/2020 15:18

News

Print this

Probe opened into attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev

Context
Tags: Diplomacy, Assault, Violation, Investigative Committee, Ukraine, Kiev, Russia
13:50 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – Investigation has been launched after the recent attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine, according to a statement of the Russian Investigative Committee.

On March 14, a group of radicals crying anti-Russian claims attacked the building of the Russian embassy in Kiev. They shot the diplomatic building by pyrotechnic products and desecrated the Russian flag.

A criminal case has been opened over an assault on individuals or institutions under the international protection, and desecration of the national flag of the Russian Federation, the statement reads.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Probe opened into attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev

13:50 18/03/2020 Investigation has been launched after the recent attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Russian top investigator ordered to 12-year jail for $1 mln bribery

14:05 18/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Wednesday sentenced ex-director of the Investigative Committee's Main Investigations Directorate, General Alexander Drymanov to 12 years in a high-security prison for $1 million bribery.

Probe opened into attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev

13:50 18/03/2020 Investigation has been launched after the recent attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine.

Organizer of mass Moscow cemetery clashes gets over 3 years in prison

15:02 18/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Wednesday found Georgy Makaryev guilty of organizing violent clashes at the city’s Khovansky cemetery involving scores of people and sentenced him to 3 years and 9 months behind bars.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100