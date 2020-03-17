Former Ukrainian MP arrested in absentia in Russian embassy attack case

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

12:11 17/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for ex-lawmaker of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Igor Mosiychuk allegedly involved in the attack against Russian embassy in Kiev in March 2016, the court’s spokesperson Irina Morozova told RAPSI.

Mosiychuk is charged with assault on persons and institutions enjoying international protection. In December, he was put on the international wanted list.

From March 5 to 10, 2016, a group of rebellious people intentionally and in conspiracy committed several attacks against the Russian Federation embassy to aggravate international relations between Russia and Ukraine.

Investigators have received evidence of the former MP’s participation in the attack. His actions violated the order of the diplomatic office’s work and caused serious material damage to its property, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.