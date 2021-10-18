Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/10/2021 14:14

News

Print this

About 12,000 applicants turned to Russian Ombudsman via hotline in 2021 - officially

Context
Tags: Ombudsman, Statistics, Human rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian Federation
10:58 18/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 18 (RAPSI) – Since the beginning of 2021, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has received 11,964 hotline calls from citizens, according to her press service.

Thus, there were nearly 1,000 calls within two weeks. 

Mostly, the complaints are related to the protection of labor and housing rights and health protection. People object to court rulings and complain about violations of pension insurance and social support, the statement reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

About 12,000 applicants turned to Russian Ombudsman via hotline in 2021 - officially

10:58 18/10/2021 Since the beginning of 2021, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has received 11,964 hotline calls from citizens.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Legislative proposal to grant status of combat veterans to prosecutors reaches State Duma

12:25 18/10/2021 The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill granting the status of a participant in military activities to prosecutors who served in the areas of counter-terrorism operations in the North Caucasus to the lower house of parliament.

About 12,000 applicants turned to Russian Ombudsman via hotline in 2021 - officially

10:58 18/10/2021 Since the beginning of 2021, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has received 11,964 hotline calls from citizens.

New murder-related probe launched into Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov

17:37 15/10/2021 Investigators have opened a new criminal case against Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov over incitement of murder

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100