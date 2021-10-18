About 12,000 applicants turned to Russian Ombudsman via hotline in 2021 - officially

10:58 18/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 18 (RAPSI) – Since the beginning of 2021, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has received 11,964 hotline calls from citizens, according to her press service.

Thus, there were nearly 1,000 calls within two weeks.

Mostly, the complaints are related to the protection of labor and housing rights and health protection. People object to court rulings and complain about violations of pension insurance and social support, the statement reads.



