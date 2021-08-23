Over 8,500 hotline calls registered at Office of Russia’s Ombudsman

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:00 23/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 23 (RAPSI) - Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has received 8.831 calls through hotline since the start of the year.

According to Moskalkova’s press service, people are concerned of the status of consideration of their applications and ways of applying to the Ombudsman. The complaints filed are mostly related to the observance of labor rights and housing disputes. People also object to court rulings, complain about violation of pension provision and social support. Moreover, there is a high percentage of applications related to the health protection.

In July, the ombudsman reported more than 7,000 hotline calls. Thus, she received over 1,000 calls within a month.



