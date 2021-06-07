Nearly 6,000 complaints filed with Russian Human Rights Commissioner via hot line in 2021

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:59 07/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 7 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has received 5,924 hot line telephone calls since the beginning of this year, according to her press office.

People turn to the Ombudsman’s Office for help in the restoration of their violated rights, the statement reads.

Mostly, complaints touch housing problems, disagreement with court rulings breaching of pension ensurance and social support, heath protection matters, according the Moskalkova.



