Russian Ombudsman’s Office works on over 3,500 applications

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:11 29/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) – Specialists of the Office of Russia’s Federal Ombudsman are currently working on 3,501 submitted complaints, according to Tatiana Moskalkova’s press service.

Applicants phone in to the hot line, send emails and messages to social networks, and come to personal appointment. Their complaints include different problems including observance of rights in criminal and administrative proceedings, social, cultural and economic rights, internation dimension of human rights and freedoms.

The applications are in the work of the Ombudsman Office’s structural units and under the personal control of Moskalkova, the statement reads.