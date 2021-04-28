Apple fined $12 million for abuse of market power

© pixabay.com

17:36 27/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 27 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple Inc 906.2 million rubles ($12 million) for abuse of dominant position, the watchdog’s press service reports.

In August 2020, the antimonopoly agency completed consideration of a case against Apple Inc opened upon a claim of Kaspersky Laboratory.

FAS revealed that the company abused iOS mobile apps market power by committing certain actions resulting in affording competitive edge to its products and worsening of condition of distribution of the rivals’ products, namely the parental controls application.

The regulator issued warning to Apple demanding to eliminate violations. Its execution is suspended now because it was challenged in court.