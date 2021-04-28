Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/04/2021 02:12

News

Print this

Apple fined $12 million for abuse of market power

Context
Tags: Competition law, Antimonopoly law, Apple, The Federal Antimonopoly Service, Russia
17:36 27/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 27 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple Inc 906.2 million rubles ($12 million) for abuse of dominant position, the watchdog’s press service reports.

In August 2020, the antimonopoly agency completed consideration of a case against Apple Inc opened upon a claim of Kaspersky Laboratory.

FAS revealed that the company abused iOS mobile apps market power by committing certain actions resulting in affording competitive edge to its products and worsening of condition of distribution of the rivals’ products, namely the parental controls application.

The regulator issued warning to Apple demanding to eliminate violations. Its execution  is suspended now because it was challenged in court.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Apple fined $12 million for abuse of market power

17:36 27/04/2021 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple Inc 906.2 million rubles ($12 million) for abuse of dominant position.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors seek long prison terms for ex-policemen accused of planting drugs on Golunov

16:13 27/04/2021 Prosecution on Tuesday demanded prison terms ranging from 7 to 16 years for ex-police officers charged with planting drugs on journalist Ivan Golunov.

Apple fined $12 million for abuse of market power

17:36 27/04/2021 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple Inc 906.2 million rubles ($12 million) for abuse of dominant position.

Russian Child Rights Commissioner backs ban on surrogacy services for foreigners

13:26 27/04/2021 Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes a bill prohibiting surrogacy services for foreigners will be adopted.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100