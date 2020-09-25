Рейтинг@Mail.ru
25/09/2020 13:02

Moscow Mayor’s Office recommends residents to follow COVID-19 warnings

Tags: Quarantine, Healthcare, coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
11:17 25/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has recommended that city residents aged 65 and older and sickly people do not leave their apartments or country houses without the need over degradation of the epidemiological situation, according to the Mayor’s decree.

Moreover, he has recommended return of employees to remote work where it is possible.

Employers are also asked to control the health of their subordinates including temperature and coronavirus tests.

Ban on mass events, hookahs in bars and restaurants and children and adults clubs and sections still applies, Sobyanin stats. People are also obliged to wear masks and gloves in public places, the document reads. 

Top news

