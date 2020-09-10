Russia’s Ombudsman asked to provide state protection of domestic violence victims

© Fotolia/ jedi-master

12:56 10/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 10 (RAPSI) – Russian human rights advocates have asked the country’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova and deputy head of the State Duma Committee for Family, Women and Children Oksana Pushkina to ensure legal protection orders for victims of domestic violence, lawyer Valentina Frolova has told RAPSI.

The application filed also contains a request to influence on the adoption o the federal anti-domestic violence law.

According to Frolova, victims of domestic violence have a right to protection under the Law on Protection of victims, witnesses and other parties to a criminal proceeding passed in 2004.



