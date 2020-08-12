E-register of voters to exclude issuance of second ballot – Civic Chamber member

17:39 12/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 12 (RAPSI) – An electronic register of voters will entirely rule out the possibility of issuance of the second ballot during elections, according to Chair of the Civic Chamber’s Vote public control coordination board Maxim Grigoryev.

This system will help check if citizens have already voted or not yet, he said. The use of register will prevent repeated voting by people, he added.

June 25 through July 1, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution was held in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.

Several cases when people attempted to vote twice or more were revealed. In late July, Russian investigators opened probe into citizen of Russia and Israel Yulia Ilyinskaya, who had allegedly three times voted on the amendments to the Constitution. According to investigators, she received two ballots at a voting station in Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Haifa. And then she voted online, the statement reads.