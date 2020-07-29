Putin: It is necessary to avoid repeated COVID-19 restrictions in Russia

© kremlin.ru

14:42 29/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – It is necessary to do everything using preventive measures to avoid repeated extensive restrictions over the spread of coronavirus infection, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during a briefing on Wednesday.

The situation is still complicated and can jump in any direction, according to the President. Therefore, citizens and authorities must remain on edge not ignore the doctors’ recommendations, Putin stated.

According to the Head of the State, in general the situation stabilizes in the country. It is necessary to take only balanced and careful decisions supported by the specialists’ advice, Putin noted.