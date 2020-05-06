Appeal against extension of detention of lawyer Khasavov set for May 12

15:21 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal against extension of detention of lawyer Dagir Khasavov charged with compulsion of evidence on May 12, RAPSI was told in the court on Wednesday.

Earlier his detention was prolonged until September 19.

The lawyer's prosecution is related to a case against Deputy prime minister of Russia's Republic of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov. According to investigators, Khasavov threatened a witness of prosecution via social media inducing him to change his testimony in court.

The lawyer was arrested in September 2019.