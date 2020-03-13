Moscow court refuses to free attorney accused of obstructing justice from detention

MOSCOW, March 13 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by attorney Dagir Khasavov detained on charges of obstruction of justice to place him under house arrest, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The lawyer will remain in detention, according to the court ‘s decision.

The defendant stands charged with obstruction of justice and graft or compulsion of evidence or avoidance of giving testimony.

His prosecution is connected with a criminal case against Deputy Prime Minister of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov. According to investigators, he threatened a witness of prosecution on social media inducing him to change testimony in court.

Khasavov was arrested on September 17 in the building of Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court.