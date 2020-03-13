Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
13/03/2020 21:45

News

Print this

Moscow court refuses to free attorney accused of obstructing justice from detention

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Obstructing justice, Moscow City Court, Dagir Khasavov, Russia
18:02 13/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 13 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by attorney Dagir Khasavov detained on charges of obstruction of justice to place him under house arrest, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The lawyer will remain in detention, according to the court ‘s decision.

The defendant stands charged with obstruction of justice and graft or compulsion of evidence or avoidance of giving testimony.

His prosecution is connected with a criminal case against Deputy Prime Minister of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Rayudin Yusufov. According to investigators, he threatened a witness of prosecution on social media inducing him to change testimony in court.

Khasavov was arrested on September 17 in the building of Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow court refuses to free attorney accused of obstructing justice from detention

18:02 13/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by attorney Dagir Khasavov detained on charges of obstruction of justice to place him under house arrest.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-president of Bank of Moscow gets 14 years in absentia for $200 mln embezzlement

14:34 13/03/2020 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Friday sentenced ex-president of the Bank of Moscow Andrey Borodin to 14 years in prison in absentia for embezzling over 14.5 billion rubles (about $200 million at the current exchange rate).

Amateur sports development bill reaches Russia’s State Duma

15:50 13/03/2020 A package of bills to develop mass and amateur sports in Russian has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, by a group of lawmakers.

Former Russian military official gets twelvefold fine for taking $3,000 bribe

15:03 13/03/2020 A former chief of a military representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry Alexander Kuzmin has been sentenced to a 2.5-million-ruble (about $35,000) fine for receiving a 200,000-ruble bribe (nearly $3,000).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100