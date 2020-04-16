Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/04/2020 07:21

News

Print this

Child Rights Commissioner helps schoolgirl to return from U.S. to Russia

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Children rights, Education, Anna Kuznetsova, U.S, Novosibirsk, Russia
17:45 15/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 15 (RAPSI) – Children's ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has helped a minor from Russia’s Novosibirsk Region to return to her home country by a flight carrying repatriated Russian citizens from New York to Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, the commissioner’s press-service informs on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kuznetsova turned to Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev urging him to assist the girl, who found herself in dire straits in the U.S., where she went to take a student course.

The Russian Child Rights Commissioner was informed by her regional colleague from Novosibirsk that the minor planned to leave the U.S. for Russia yet on March 30; however, she was stranded because of the suspension of regular flights. The girl filled in a required form on the official Russian website providing state services to citizens and was put on the list of Russians wishing to leave the U.S.; however, the special flight she was to be put on was cancelled. The life and health of the minor were jeopardized if she stayed in the U.S. amid the pandemic, the press-service statement reads.

On Kuznetsova’s request, Aeroflot put the girl on the nearest flight to Russia; in St. Petersburg she was met by her parents, who arrived there from Novosibirsk.

The child ombudsman expresses her hope that all the passengers, who arrived to Russia by this flight, are in good health; nevertheless, every one of them, including the girl from Novosibirsk, is to undergo quarantine measures and stay under observation, the statement reads.

At the same time, Kuznetsova notes, there is the question of how many other Russian schoolchildren may find themselves in the same situation notwithstanding the measures undertaken by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Transport Ministry, and other governmental structures, who established call centers, timely disseminated information about various ways to return to the homeland.

We see, she observes, that the respective work is carried on ceaselessly; new information about those wishing to return is being received, like the case of Russian schoolchildren stranded in the U.S. The ombudsman’s office will continue cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and other colleagues as to settling these situations, the statement quotes Kuznetsova as saying.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Child Rights Commissioner helps schoolgirl to return from U.S. to Russia

17:45 15/04/2020 Children's ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has helped a minor from Russia’s Novosibirsk Region to return to her home country by a flight carrying repatriated Russian citizens from New York to Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian President asked to postpone Victory Parade due to COVID-19 spread

16:32 15/04/2020 Russian veterans’ organizations have requested President Vladimir Putin to postpone the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Child Rights Commissioner helps schoolgirl to return from U.S. to Russia

17:45 15/04/2020 Children's ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova has helped a minor from Russia’s Novosibirsk Region to return to her home country by a flight carrying repatriated Russian citizens from New York to Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg.

Moscow court fines beauty shop owner $700 for violating antivirus regulations

15:11 15/04/2020 The Tverskoy District Court in Moscow has fined the owner of a beauty salon 50,000 rubles (about $700), since it continued to provide services to clients in violation to the lockdown orders from the capital’s authorities.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100