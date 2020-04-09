Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/04/2020 00:16

News

Rights advocate turns to Foreign Minister urging help for Russian convicts abroad

Tags: Sentence, Human rights, President's Council for Human Rights, Foreign Ministry, Alexander Brod, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
18:08 08/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) – Chair of the Coordination Council, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod has turned to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov seeking information on the measures the body undertakes to ensure health and safety of Russian citizens serving jail terms in foreign countries.

The Human Rights Council, Brod informs the Minister in a letter a copy of which RAPSI has, receives calls from relatives of Russian convicts abroad, who find themselves in a situation of danger because of the coronavirus pandemic and encounter problems due to worsening incarceration conditions and catering.

There is a growing risk of infection because of unsafe epidemiological environment of some Russian convicts in United States prisons, the letter of the rights activist reads.

Brod asks Lavrov to present relevant statistics so rights activists could stand up for Russians serving terms abroad in cooperation with their home and foreign partners.


Rights advocate turns to Foreign Minister urging help for Russian convicts abroad

18:08 08/04/2020 Chair of the Coordination Council, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod has turned to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov seeking information on the measures the body undertakes to ensure health and safety of Russian citizens serving jail terms in foreign countries.
