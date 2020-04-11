Ombudsman Moskalkova proposes to review parole terms amid pandemic

17:16 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova proposed during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 9 ½: The Rule of Corona on Friday to revise the terms for release on parole at time of the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

According to Moskalkova, on Friday she talked to an ombudsman of Azerbaijan and knew about a major decision on pardoning citizens of the Republic; more than 100 people convicted of non-grave crimes were freed. She added that such a measure should take place as well as release on parole.

She also drew the attention of her foreign collegues and international bodies at the problem of convicts jailed abroad and willing to return home.

St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 9 ½: The Rule of Corona – is a special event exclusively focused on the legal aspects of social life under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website. Legal responses to the current epidemic challenges are discussed by leading law professionals from all over the world. The Forum 9 ½ is held online.