Russia’s Penitentiary Authority seals off pretrial detention facilities

© pixabay.com

17:34 31/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service has closed access to Moscow pretrial detention centers for lawyers and other visitors; it has also suspended delivery of parcels to convicts with the aim to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease, the authority’s press-service informs on Tuesday.

Moreover, since March 31 suspects, accused persons and convicts are to be sent only to one pretrial detention facility in Moscow, any transfers of such persons for conduct of on-site investigative and judicial activities are to be stopped for a certain period, the statement reads.

The penitentiary authority has also introduced two-week working shifts for its officers.