Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/04/2020 01:19

News

Print this

Russian Health Ministry ordered to draft proposals on reprofiling of medical facilities

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Healthcare, Healthcare Ministry, Government, Mikhail Mishustin, Russia
18:01 31/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Health Ministry to take an assessment of medical organization and submit proposals on their conversion  for the reception of coronavirus-infected patients, according to the Cabinet’s website.

The ministry is to fulfil the order in cooperation with Russia's Federal Medico-Biological Agency, Defense Ministry, Moscow City Government, Russian Railways company and regional executive bodies.

It is also necessary to create a list of healthcare organizations to be conversed, the statement reads.  The time-table for the start of the COVID-19 patients’ reception basing on the decease course and seriousness is also to be drafted, according to the order.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Health Ministry ordered to draft proposals on reprofiling of medical facilities

18:01 31/03/2020 Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Health Ministry to take an assessment of medical organization and submit proposals on their conversion for the reception of coronavirus-infected patients.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prison terms for damage to war memorials to be captured in Russia’s criminal law

17:08 31/03/2020 The State Duma lawmakers passed a bill on punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia in a final third reading on Tuesday.

Russian Health Ministry ordered to draft proposals on reprofiling of medical facilities

18:01 31/03/2020 Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Health Ministry to take an assessment of medical organization and submit proposals on their conversion for the reception of coronavirus-infected patients.

Russia’s Penitentiary Authority seals off pretrial detention facilities

17:34 31/03/2020 Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service has closed access to Moscow pretrial detention centers for lawyers and other visitors; it has also suspended delivery of parcels to convicts with the aim to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100