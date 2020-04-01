Russian Health Ministry ordered to draft proposals on reprofiling of medical facilities

18:01 31/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Health Ministry to take an assessment of medical organization and submit proposals on their conversion for the reception of coronavirus-infected patients, according to the Cabinet’s website.

The ministry is to fulfil the order in cooperation with Russia's Federal Medico-Biological Agency, Defense Ministry, Moscow City Government, Russian Railways company and regional executive bodies.

It is also necessary to create a list of healthcare organizations to be conversed, the statement reads. The time-table for the start of the COVID-19 patients’ reception basing on the decease course and seriousness is also to be drafted, according to the order.