27/12/2019

News

Contractors of Vostochny Cosmodrome construction convicted of $1.6 mln embezzlement

Tags: Construction, Embezzlement, Vostochny Cosmodrome, St. Petersburg, Russia
17:53 27/12/2019

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Several top managers of Transengineering company, a construction contractor of Vostochny Cosmodrome facilities, have been sentenced to prison for embezzlement of nearly 100 million rubles ($1.6 million), RAPSI has been told in the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

Thus, CEO of Transengineering Nikolay Balantsev, his deputies Ivan Loktev and Pavel Bartosh have received 4 years and 1 month behind bars each. However, the Dzerzhinsky District Court of St. Petersburg has released the defendants from punishment as they had served the imposed sentence in detention.

According to investigators, the Federal Agency for Special Construction (Spetsstroy) has ordered Dalspetsstroy construction company to be the main contractor in the Vostochny construction. Dalspetsstroy in turn has involved Transengineering company in the construction of the Cosmodrome’s fire truck station. Case papers read that Dalspetsstroy has transferred a 52.5-million-ruble (about $850,000) advance to Transengineering. The second tranche has been estimated at 57.3 million rubles (over $920,000).

However, the company fulfilled works in the amount of 9.3 million rubles. The rest of money has been embezzled by the defendants, according to case filings.

